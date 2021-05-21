Starting in the 2022-23 season, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) will allow states to implement a shot clock. A shot clock was among the topics discussed by the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 20-22 held virtually this year. Before this week, states with shot clocks were penalized. Idaho is one of 42 states without a shot clock. In a 2018 survey, out of 298 coaches, 206 responded and nearly 84% were in favor of a shot clock.

