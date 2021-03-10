Six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin grabbed her 102nd FIS Ski World Cup podium, finishing third to lead three Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes into the top 25 in Jasna, Slovakia. Two-time Olympic champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia also put on a good show for her country, winning the race by sixteen-hundredths of a second over New Zealand’s Alice Robinson, who showed the strong skiing she’s capable of after moving up from seventh in the first run. Shiffrin rounded out the podium in third, 0.37 second off Vlhova’s pace.

