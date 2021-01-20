Mikaela Shiffrin was the top Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete, finishing in sixth place. Nina O’Brien snagged a career-best giant slalom finish in 13th in the giant slalom at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. After a stellar first run for both Shiffrin and O’Brien, who sat in fourth and seventh respectively, both struggled a bit on the boilerplate track in the second run. Marta Bassino of Italy took the win by .8 seconds and secured the Golden Fox Trophy. Tessa Worley of France was second and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland stood on her first FIS World Cup giant slalom podium in third.

