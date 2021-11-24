Top female skier Mikaela Shiffrin grabbed another podium by taking second place, giving her 108 podium finishes in her career on Saturday in Levi, Finland, during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova took first, and Germany’s Lena Duerr took third in the event. In Shiffrin’s last 53 World Cup slalom starts; she has finished on the podium 49 times with 36 wins.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments