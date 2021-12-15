Mikaela Shiffrin grabbed her second super-G podium in two days in St. Moritz, Switzerland, over the weekend, taking third on Sunday. With the two second place finishes, Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup standings with 525 points, nearly 100 points ahead of Italy’s Sofia Goggia (435). Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova is in third (340). Up next is the downhill and super-G in Val d’Isere, France on Dec. 18-19.

