Mikaela Shiffrin finished out the season with yet another podium, snagging second in the 2021 FIS World Cup Finals giant slalom in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, and securing second place in the giant slalom standings. Fellow team member Nina O’Brien was 12th. Shiffrin was leading after the first run by only .10 seconds, and with the bumpy conditions, she lost a little bit of time to falter to second. Alice Robinson of New Zealand put in a blazing second run to take the win by .28 seconds ahead of Shiffrin. Meta Hrovat of Slovenia was third.
