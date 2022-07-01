The Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club presents three days of rodeo in Hailey this weekend, July 2-4. Gates open 6 p.m. nightly at the Hailey Rodeo Arena, 781 Airport Way across from the Campion Ice House.
A tradition since 1947, the annual display of riding, roping and racing starts with pre-rodeo festivities, including mutton busting and the rodeo queen coronation ceremony.
Tickets at the gate cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids. They can also be purchased online in advance at www.sawtoothrangers.org. ￼
