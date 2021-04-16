Swiftsure Ranch announces the kickoff of the second annual Swiftsure Derby. The Derby is a virtual horse race to raise funds to care for its therapy horses. Each horse is racing to raise the most sponsorship dollars by May 1, the official Derby Day. The Swiftsure Derby is a fun way to show your support and make an impact from anywhere in the world. Go to Swiftsure Ranch at swiftsureranch.org/swiftsure-derby between April 15 and May 1 to enter.

