Local Iron Woman Rebecca Rusch recently won the 2021 Iditarod Trail Invitational (ITI), a 350-mile bike race along the famous Alaskan mushing trail. That marked her second win in three starts, and her first win overall. Her sights are now set on building on her Arctic experience in an upcoming winter expedition across Iceland. The goal: to be the first to cross Iceland by bike in the depths of winter.

