The annual Rotarun Ski Swap is back, and organizers are making the process easy and efficient for anyone looking to sell winter sports equipment and clothing. Admission is free and masks will be required at all times at the Ski Swap, which will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Sturtevants in Hailey. All marked goods will be 50% off during the final hour from 3-4 p.m. Twenty-five percent of all sales go to support Rotarun programs and operations. For more information, please visit www.rotarun.org.
