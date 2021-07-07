President of the National Brotherhood of Skiers Henri Rivers has been named by U.S. Ski and Snowboard as the inaugural recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Champion Award. The award is focused on recognizing a person, group, organization or program that has contributed significantly and sustainably to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in skiing and snowboarding. Rivers has engaged productively to help the organization plot its course and to raise awareness across its membership and the entire sport community.

