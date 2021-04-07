Under the sunshine at Aspen Highlands, Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete and 2021 World junior slalom champion Ben Ritchie emerged victorious at the slalom kickoff of the U.S. Alpine Championships. Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson was second and Garret Driller rounded out the podium in third.
