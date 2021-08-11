Interested athletes can still sign up for Soldier Mountain’s Avalanche Series of 5-kilometer downhill trail running and walking races. The third and final race is Saturday, Aug. 14. Prizes will be awarded to the top-three finishers in each division, which includes males 8-17, females 8-17, males 18-30, females 18-30, males 31 and older and females 31 and older. Participants can register online at
www.eventbrite.com/e/5k-avalanche-series-tickets-163741010771 or on race day at the mountain at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In