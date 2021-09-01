Online registration is now open for the 43rd annual Baldy Hill Climb, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 25. Come rain, sun or even snow, runners and hikers will make their way up the north side of Bald Mountain in support of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) programming. All participants receive a t-shirt and a refuel at the summit aid station. In partnership with Sun Valley Resort, participants receive a much-deserved ride down on the Challenger lift after they finish. Online registration closes Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m. No race day registration. Uphill lift service will not be available.
