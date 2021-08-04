Registration is now open for Blaine County Recreation District’s HUB after-school and recess-from-school programs for the 2021-22 school year. The HUB youth center is a licensed child-care facility located at the Community Campus in Hailey. Programs are open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade throughout the school year. The HUB program provides quality, play-based activities Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day school is in session. For more information or to register, please visit www.bcrd.org or call the BCRD at 208-578-2273.

Load comments