The USA Hockey Foundation announced that its Raise the Flag Auction will begin Thursday, Nov. 19, with proceeds from the auction to support USA Hockey’s preparations for the upcoming 2022 Olympic and Paralympic winter games.
In addition to signed memorabilia from U.S. National Team athletes, up for bid are rounds of golf at famous golf courses, an opportunity to watch a Minnesota Wild game from a catered suite with General Manager Bill Guerin and a special day with the famous Clydesdale horses in St. Louis.
Also up for bid is a week in the Florida Keys, which includes airfare, resort credit and a captained boat for fishing, cruising or snorkeling.
Fans are encouraged to check back often as items will be added on a rolling basis throughout the end of the year.
For more information or to learn how to bid on an item, email USA Hockey at foundation@usahockey.org.
