The Audi FIS Ski World Cup opened its first race of the highly-anticipated Olympic season in Soelden, Austria on Sunday with American skier Radamus River taking a career-best sixth-place finish with a total time of 2:06.62 in the Men’s Giant Slalom. Super-G skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle opened the season as well after suffering a season-ending neck injury in 2020.

Load comments