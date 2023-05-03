Yote_final_kw

R.C. Owens, the Shreveport, Louisiana, native who excelled in athletics during the 1950s at Caldwell’s College of Idaho, was among nine athletes named April 22 to the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame based in Kansas City.

Owens scored 2,155 points and had 2,142 rebounds in 99 games at College of Idaho between 1952 and 1955, averaging 21.8 points and 21.6 rebounds a game. He recorded 99 consecutive double-doubles, leading the Coyotes to 1955-56 league titles.

Owens died at 77 in June 2012.

