MSCL hosts inaugural Pickleball Tournament
Roland Lane

Seven local pickleball players competed at USA Pickleball’s National Cham-pionships Nov. 5-13 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. Valley Club resident Elaine Ingram and partner Kitty Flaherty of Mercer Island, Washington, won the gold medal in women’s doubles 60-plus 3.0. Others competing included George “Geordie” Foster, Lee and Lisa Sponaugle, Sue Hamilton and Larry Smith, along with Sam Adicoff and Debbie Benson.

