On Thursday, Sept. 23, The Argyros Performing Arts Center will premier “NFL 360 presents: Searching for the Summit,” in which NFL 360 documented Mark Pattison’s journey to Mount Everest. Tickets are currently on sale through www.markpattisonnfl.com/searching-for-the-summit for $50 per ticket, with 100% of the proceeds going towards Higher Ground Sun Valley. Prior to the film, delta blues singer Steve Azar will perform. After the film, there will be an open forum panel Q&A with the audience. Masks are required along with proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.
Pattison’s NFL360 ‘Searching for the summit’ premiers sept. 23
