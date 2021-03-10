Scott Patterson led the Davis U.S. Cross Country Ski Team in the last race of the 2021 FIS Nordic Ski World Championships, taking 10th place in the 50-kilometer classic. The results were contentious, with Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo through the lights as the original winner, but he was then disqualified for obstruction after a clash with Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Ski Federation right before the finish line. Emil Iversen of Norway took the eventual gold medal with Bolshunov second and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway third.

