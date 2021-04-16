Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete Nina O’Brien walked away with the win and her eighth career national title in the super-G on Tuesday. This wasn’t the first national title O’Brien won in 2020-21 though, as she snagged the giant slalom national title in Solda, Italy, in November. The last time O’Brien won the super-G was in 2019 at the U.S. Alpine Championships in Sugarloaf, Maine.

Load comments