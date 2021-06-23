The nomination period for the Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame is open. Nominations for class of 2021 inductees are received through Aug. 31. The public is invited to submit a name on a nomination form available at comlib.org/sun-valley-winter-sports-hall-of-fame/. The form is also available to pick up in person at The Community Library in Ketchum.
