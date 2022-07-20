Sun Valley Community School 2018 graduate Max Noddings was one of 54 Saint Michael's College student-athletes who were inducted into an academic honor society for the 2021-22 school year. Nodding, a rising senior who competes in Alpine skiing, was inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon for mathematics. Noddings earned the 2020-21 D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award and is a member of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 USCSCA National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team.
Noddings honored for academic achievement
Express Staff
