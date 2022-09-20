Sun Valley resident Rich Mull has been selected to join Team U.S.A for the inaugural World Gravel Bike Championships Oct. 8-9 in Vicenza, Italy.
Mull was one of five amateurs selected along with nine pro riders. Mull’s race will be 86 miles while the pro race will be 118 miles on largely Italian white gravel roads. Mull recently won the Steamboat Springs Gravel race in his age group.
Mull said that “gravel racing is the fastest growing cycling category by far with the top races in the US, such as Rebecca’s Private Idaho, the Belgian Waffle Ride and the Steamboat Springs gravel race attracting elite pro riders and 2,000-3,000 riders each.
