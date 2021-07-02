Two former local standout athletes, Christian Hovey and Ella Pepin, added high praise while at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Both Hovey and Pepin graduated Magna Cum Laude in the spring. Hovey, a baseball standout for Wood River High School, graduated with a B.A. in English and history. Pepin, a soccer standout for Sun Valley Community School, graduated with a B.A. in economics and business in liberal arts.
