Two-time Olympic champion and Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete Ted Ligety announced his retirement Wednesday, Feb. 10, ending a storied 17-year career. One of the most decorated U.S. ski racers in history, Ligety won two Olympic gold medals, earned 52 World Cup podiums across five disciplines and has five World Champion titles and seven World Championship medals. He will race one final time in the giant slalom at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 19.

