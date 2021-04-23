The Cascade Conference named a total of 478 student-athletes on spring sports teams that earned U.S. Bank Academic All-Cascade Conference honors. Forty-seven Lewis-Clark State College Warriors garnered recognition, which was announced by the conference on Wednesday. Of the 47 athletes, nine were in men’s track and field, 17 were in women’s track and field, 10 were in baseball, four for men’s golf and seven for women’s golf. To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and be at least a sophomore in standing.

