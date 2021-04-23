The Cascade Conference named a total of 478 student-athletes on spring sports teams that earned U.S. Bank Academic All-Cascade Conference honors. Forty-seven Lewis-Clark State College Warriors garnered recognition, which was announced by the conference on Wednesday. Of the 47 athletes, nine were in men’s track and field, 17 were in women’s track and field, 10 were in baseball, four for men’s golf and seven for women’s golf. To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and be at least a sophomore in standing.
Online Poll
Have you been vaccinated against COVID-19?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Joel Leidecker
- Hazel Anabelle Kleiner
- Ketchum moves forward on summer events
- KETCH apartment buildings sold
- Ketchum to consider easing COVID regulations
- The Roundup: Wednesday, April 21
- Blaine commissioners won’t reconsider transmission line
- Idaho House passes bill banning mask mandates
- The Roundup: Monday, April 19
- Ketchum to install high-tech crossing signal
Images
Collections
Commented
- Downtown businesses oppose Bluebird (43)
- Make buying a gun a hassle (28)
- Idaho House passes bill banning mask mandates (16)
- Bluebird provides parking and housing (12)
- Croy campground would pose terrible fire hazard (10)
- Wildfire burning out Indian Creek (9)
- Our community needs Bluebird Village (9)
- Skyrocketing building material costs hamper development (8)
- Affordable housing needs more thought (6)
- Senate passes bill to greatly expand wolf killing (6)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In