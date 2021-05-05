LC State Track and Field put together one of its strongest all-around days this season at the Bucs Scoring Challenge, hosted at Whitworth University. In all, the Warriors hit automatic-qualifying standards in three events and provisional standards in four events, set two school records and had multiple personal bests. The Warriors compete in the final meet of the regular season on May 5 at the Whitworth Twilight before turning their attention to the Cascade Conference Championships on May 14-15.

