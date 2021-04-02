Cole Olsen captured the Cascade Conference individual cross-country title Friday, and in doing so has won all four races he has competed in this season. The senior helped the Lewis-Clark Warriors capture the CCC team title and will head to Iowa next week for the 2020 NAIA Cross-Country National Championships. This is the third national weekly honor for Olsen in cross-country. He has been named the NAIA Runner of the Week three times, once in each of the past three seasons.

