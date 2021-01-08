Registration is now open for the Blaine County Recreation District’s co-ed Youth Basketball skills and drills clinic. The clinic is for boys and girls grades 1-6. The season will last January through March. The cost for the program, which is in Hailey only, is $65. The clinic will teach skills and drills in small groups. The BCRD is complying with COVID-19 safety restrictions as masks are required and spectators not allowed. Spots are limited. Volunteers are needed. For more information, call 208-578-2273 or visit bcrd.org.

