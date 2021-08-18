Kimberly High School senior and track and field star Jaxon Bair won the decathlon in the men’s 17-18 year-old division at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships at the University of North Florida last week. Bair beat out 27 other athletes to claim the title and in doing so, set a new record with 7,496 points.
