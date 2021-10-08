The Sun Valley Community School boys and girls soccer teams traveled to Kimberly on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to take on the Bulldogs. The Sun Valley boys tied 1-1 with the lone goal coming from Zeppelin Pilaro, who was also head coach Richard Whitelaw’s Man of the Match for his first varsity goal. Sun Valley (11-1-2) will head into the High Desert Conference Tournament next week. The Sun Valley girls lost to Kimberly, 2-1, with the lone goal coming from Ruby Crist. Crist and Logan Lindstrom were the Players of the Game for their effort. Sun Valley (11-4) will also be at districts next week.

Load comments