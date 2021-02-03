Chloe Kim remained at the top of her game as she once again got on the podium in the superpipe at X Games Aspen 2021, earning her sixth X Games gold, and eighth medal in as many X Games. Teammate Maddie Mastro claimed silver. Haruna Matsumoto of Japan rounded out the podium, earning bronze, and 14-year-old Sonora Alba made her X Games debut as the youngest competitor at X Games Aspen, finishing eighth.

