The 45th Annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament is happening live at Sun Valley Resort this summer. Thanks to the vaccine rollout and socially distant nature of golf, organizers are confident that a hosted event with safety protocols will happen by August. For more information, go to www.ktmgolf.com.
