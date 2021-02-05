Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete Breezy Johnson grabbed her first FIS Ski World Cup super-G points of the season, landing in 20th, to lead three into the points in the second of two super-G races on Monday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Bella Wright was 27th, and the young up-and-comer AJ Hurt was 30th. Switzerland’s Lara Gut won her fourth-straight super-G victory of the season. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who is leading in the overall standings but has been inconsistent of late, was a surprising second, just .28 seconds off of Gut, to grab her first World Cup super-G podium.
