American cross-country skier Jessie Diggins was able to hold on to lead five U.S. women in the top 28 on Sunday in the FIS Cross-Country World Cup 10k freestyle in Davos, Switzerland. Diggins dug in deep and was only 14.5 seconds behind Norway’s Theresa Johaug, who took first with 23:40. Rounding out the day was Rosie Brennan (4th place) and Hailey Swirbul (6th place). The FIS Cross-Country World Cup continues next weekend.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments