The annual James Nelson Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Sun Valley Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 9 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. Adult golfers are $150 and youth are $75 with typically 20-25 teams. There will be teams of four golfers in a scramble format and shotgun start. There will also be a raffle and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Wood River Baseball and Softball Association. For more information, contact Shelly Shoemaker at 208-309-4235 or go to www.woodriverbaseball.com.

