The U.S. Freestyle Ski Team kicked off its 2021-22 prep season with two new staff members. Farzad Jalilvand joins aerials as athletic development coach and Olympic bronze medalist and former U.S. Ski Team member Bryon Wilson joins moguls as World Cup coach. Jalilvand, who will also serve as the athletic development coach for the Freeski rookies, comes to U.S. Ski and Snowboard with more than 10 years of experience.

