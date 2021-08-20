As the fall prep season begins, the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) recently made some changes beginning with the 2021 school year. Girls wrestling will have a state tournament for the first time in history; however, due to low numbers, there will be only one classification. State tournaments are also going make changes. Soccer, volleyball, basketball and softball will be seeded by Max Preps into an eight-team tournament bracket. The 4A girls and boys basketball tournaments will also be moved to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa this year.

Load comments