The Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors released its new weight classes in girls wrestling for the 2021-22 winter season. In all, there are 10 approved weight classes for the first official year in girls wrestling in Idaho. To accommodate the IHSAA state tournament, the weights were kept as close as possible to the boys weight classes. The weight range will be from 106 pounds at its lightest to 195 pounds at its heaviest. The IHSAA reported that 388 total girls will compete this year, up from around 250 in the past two seasons.
IHSAA girls wrestling to have 10 weight classes
- By Express Staff
