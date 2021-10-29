Local hockey begins its season when the Idaho Vipers get on the ice at The Campion Ice House in Hailey and the Sun Valley Resort for the opening tournament of the Western Girls Hockey League (WGHL) from Oct. 29-31. The Vipers are a select group of players from all over Idaho. There will be three local teams with 14U, 16U and 19U girls teams with teams from Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Arizona. For more information on attending the tournament, please contact Heather Daves at hflood@aol.com. Masks are always required at the rinks.

