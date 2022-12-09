The Idaho Surf youth soccer club has been competing for the past three years at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Thanksgiving Classic tournament. This year, the boys coached by Edgar Salamanca and Juan Salamanca played exceptionally well, emerging as the finalist in the U14 Gold Bracket and going 2-2-1 overall. Surf tied Wyoming 1-1 and posted 2-1 and 2-0 wins over Atlante San Diego and Las Vegas Albion.

