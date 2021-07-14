With the 63rd pick of Monday’s MLB Draft, Lake City High School product Kyle Manzardo became Washington State University’s highest-picked position player when the Tampa Bay Rays made the selection. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Coeur d’Alene native finished at WAZZU with a batting average of .365, an on-base percentage of .437 and a .640 slugging percentage with 11 homers and 60 RBIs.

