With the 63rd pick of Monday’s MLB Draft, Lake City High School product Kyle Manzardo became Washington State University’s highest-picked position player when the Tampa Bay Rays made the selection. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Coeur d’Alene native finished at WAZZU with a batting average of .365, an on-base percentage of .437 and a .640 slugging percentage with 11 homers and 60 RBIs.
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Search continues for local hiker missing in Montana
- Local hiker missing in Montana presumed dead, officials say
- Wildfire spotted 17 miles northeast of Hailey
- New fire reported in SNRA as Aspen Gulch Fire shrinks
- All In For Allen & Co.
- As Allen & Co. descends, private flights surpass airport capacity
- Ketchum takes aim at housing crisis
- ‘Summer camp’ for moguls returns to Sun Valley
- Take me to your leaders
- Timmerman crash sends 2 to hospital
Images
Collections
Commented
- Businesses, resort face worker shortages (28)
- Idaho laws limit housing options (16)
- Close encounters of the furred kind (16)
- Ketchum takes aim at housing crisis (14)
- Affordable housing is possible with a commute (12)
- St. Luke’s needs your help with housing (11)
- Unvaccinated? Here comes the delta variant (11)
- Sun Valley P&Z relaxes hillside building rules (10)
- ‘Summer camp’ for moguls returns to Sun Valley (10)
- Hailey takes aim at housing shortage with new RV rules (9)
- Ketchum leaders to consider housing initiatives (9)
- St. Luke’s requiring staff to get COVID-19 vaccine (9)
- Sun Valley enacts fireworks ban (8)
- Immigration should be fixed, not resisted (7)
- Historic drought spurs water shutoffs in Bellevue Triangle (7)
- Bellevue bans fireworks until Oct. 31 (7)
- Ketchum is missing the mark on housing (7)
- Our democracy needs the filibuster (6)
- Hailey passes emergency fireworks ban (6)
- Blaine County moves forward with housing working group (6)
- ‘A daytime nightmare’ (6)
- County leaders pass emergency fireworks ban (6)
- Ketchum seeks input on community housing, city budget (6)
- Be cautious, considerate this holiday weekend (5)
- Tent city strategy speaks the truth (5)
- ITD moving forward on project south of Ketchum (5)
- Lawmakers, commissioners talk priorities post-session (4)
- Idaho negotiated pandemic well (4)
- Hailey eyes expanded 2022 budget, new staff positions (4)
- As Allen & Co. descends, private flights surpass airport capacity (4)
- Hailey council to discuss budget, short-term RV use Monday (3)
- Stop the deadly leftovers (3)
- Ketchum searches for answers to housing crisis (3)
- Hailey clarifies RV living rules (3)
- Local individuals germinate housing ideas (3)
- Appeal challenges Sawtooth Valley airstrip (3)
- Ketchum proposes $25.6 million draft budget (3)
- ‘The Soul of a Community’: Glenn Janss on the how the SVMoA got its start (3)
- Drivers asked to watch for wild horses (2)
- Amid high fire danger, officials hope for quiet weekend (2)
- Eyeing town square, Hailey moves on downtown lot (2)
- Sawtooth National Forest enters Stage 1 fire restrictions (2)
- Breaking 'Moose': F&G relocates pair from Woodside (2)
- Hailey council sides with residents against Croy campground (2)
- Wildfire spotted 17 miles northeast of Hailey (2)
- Stop the stabbing of Idaho’s heart (2)
- Sawtooth, Salmon-Challis forests move to ‘very high’ fire danger (2)
- 60 years ago, the literary world shook (2)
- Ketchum to host open houses at Warm Springs Ranch (2)
- Hailey rezone clears path for housing, hardware store (2)
- U.S. ski areas record 5th best season ever (2)
- Search continues for local hiker missing in Montana (2)
- Army general shoots down ‘critical race theory’ hysteria. Amen. (2)
- No bulges (2)
- No water, no food (2)
- Idaho small cities to start receiving federal COVID funds (2)
- Nature Conservancy closes Silver Creek Preserve fishing access ahead of holiday weekend (2)
- AmeriCorps volunteers make renovations, new friends in Lincoln County (1)
- Red flag warning issued for Wood River Valley; haze possible (1)
- New crosswalk systems in Ketchum nearly complete (1)
- Just what exactly makes Bundy so unsuitable? (1)
- Ketchum promotes longtime firefighter to assistant chief (1)
- New regulations should mean more freedom (1)
- For Allen & Co., a return to normal—almost (1)
- Amid extreme drought, farmers forced to slash crops (1)
- As prices soar, BCSD addresses housing challenges (1)
- Legislators stoked harmful wolf fever (1)
- You can’t get something for nothing (1)
- Ketchum to enter Stage 1 fire restrictions on Friday (1)
- County’s COVID-19 cases increase slightly (1)
- So this is what Gov. McGeachin looks like (1)
- Stop rolling over and follow Sandpoint’s lead on short-term rentals (1)
- Sawtooth Forum starts Friday (1)
- Idaho is especially vulnerable to wildfires this weekend. You can drastically alter our risk (1)
- SVMoA offers tours of exhibition that steps back in time (1)
- Blaine County bans exploding targets for fire season (1)
- The Gem State, Or The New Golden State? (1)
- ITD planning highway project south of Ketchum (1)
- Nighttime roadwork in Hailey begins on Thursday (1)
- From Everest to Baldy, hikers assemble for challenge (1)
- In Ketchum, drones to create a spectacle of lights (1)
- Snapshots (1)
- All In For Allen & Co. (1)
- ‘Excessive’ heat wave moves into region (1)
- Fearing wildfire, Ketchum, Blaine County join Hailey in firework ban (1)
- Paying for the hanging (1)
- Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament returns to Sun Valley (1)
- Rattlesnakes disperse for summer foraging (1)
- Helping Honey Bear: Firefighters rescue dog on Della Mountain (1)
- Help us not see you in the emergency department: A case for safe driving (1)
- County property taxes due Monday (1)
- Bellevue bans fireworks until Oct. 31 (1)
- Hailey officials report smooth sailing over holiday weekend (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In