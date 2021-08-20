New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will try and outduel Jameis Winston for the starting spot to replace Hall of Famer Drew Brees under center for the upcoming NFL season. A native of Pocatello who starred at Highland High School before going to BYU, Hill went 8-for-12 for 81 passing yards on three drives against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. Those three drives didn’t bode well for Hill. While leading the charge, Hill’s offense resulted in a fumble, an interception and a punt in a 17-14 loss.

