Twin Falls varsity golfer Derek Lekkerkerk is competing in the Junior PGA Championship this week in Lexington, Ky. The incoming junior at Twin Falls High School qualified for the event while at the Rocky Mountain Sectional Championship in Big Sky, Mont., where he tied for second. He also finished 63rd out of 320 golfers at the 2021 High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, N.C. After the Junior PGA Championship, Lekkerkerk will travel to San Diego for the Callaway World Championship. During the prep season, Lekkerkerk won the IHSAA 4A Golf State Championships in May.

