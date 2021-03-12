It was a significant day for the men’s and women’s aerials team on Wednesday during the FIS World Freestyle Championships. Both Chris Lillis and Ashley Caldwell gave the competition everything they had and ended the day with two silver medals for the United States in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Caldwell had a clean landing, as Australia’s Laura Peel also threw a triple. Caldwell came up short of gold by only a few points behind Peel.

