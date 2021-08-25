Ketchum resident and U.S. Women’s Hockey captain Hilary Knight tied former U.S. star Cammi Granato’s record for goals in women’s world hockey championship play with 44 in a 3-0 win over Finland on Sunday night. In her 11th appearance in the event—a U.S. record—Knight scored with approximately six minutes left in the game. Knight also moved within three points of Granato’s record of 78 points, given for goals and assists.

