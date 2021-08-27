Only days after tying Cammi Granato’s 44 U.S. career goals, U.S. Women’s Hockey captain and Ketchum resident Hilary Knight broke that record (45) as the United States beat Russia, 6-0, on Tuesday. The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points. Knight became the all-time leader in goals when she split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane to put the Americans up, 2-0.

Load comments