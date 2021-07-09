Ketchum resident and U.S. women’s hockey star Hilary Knight are among those who have joined ESPN as NHL broadcasters beginning next season. Knight will join former NHL star Chris Chelios in the booth along with Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher, Ryan Callahan, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Rick DiPietro, Ray Ferraro, A.J. Mleczko and Kevin Weekes as hockey analysts. They’ll join former NHL coach Barry Melrose and six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier. Knight was a forward on the U.S. women’s hockey team that won the gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics.

